Women’s Auxiliary of Church of Scientology Makes Blankets to Comfort Children in Need

In times of crisis and stress, people of all ages recover faster when blanketed with love and care. For that reason, the Women’s Auxiliary of the Church of Scientology of Santa Barbara has come to the summons of the Santa Barbara Chapter of Project Linus with the intention to provide love, a sense of security, warmth and comfort to children who are seriously ill, traumatized or otherwise in need.

What better way than through the gifts of homemade blankets created with the love and dedication of volunteers to enable these children to feel safe and secure wrapped in their own blankets.

The Women’s Auxiliary of the Church of Scientology of Santa Barbara is hoping that its donation of 100 tenderly handmade blankets will inspire others in the community to contribute so that all of the injured and lonely children of Santa Barbara will be comforted during times of need.

“The reason why I chose this project is because I personally remember my own ‘blankey’ as a child,” said Jan Bailey-King, coordinator of the project for the Women’s Auxiliary. “My heart goes out to any child who has to suffer a trip to the hospital or emergency room. A new wonderful blanket might make the whole experience less traumatic. It additionally provided an opportunity to include my neighbors and auxiliary friends to help create some magic for kids. I have asked experts to help. Pearl Downing helped show others how to knit, Nancy Dillingham helped with crocheting and my mother-in-law, Mary Ann King, helped with sewing ideas.”

As of December 2011, Project Linus had delivered more than 4,025,297 security blankets to children around the world. There are more than 368 chapters in the United States working to supply blankets to any child in need. The Women’s Auxiliary of the Church of Scientology has joined in these efforts to provide “hugs” and demonstrate their support of children in need.

L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of the Church of Scientology, once said that “a community that pulls together can make a better society for all.” That is exactly what the Women’s Auxiliary of the Church of Scientology and the volunteers of Project Linus have done, providing ill or traumatized children with a sense of love and security.

The Women’s Auxiliary of the Church of Scientology of Santa Barbara is constantly looking for ways to help others, whether it is within our own community or on the global scale. If you are interested in seeking their support or participating, contact the Church of Scientology at 805.963.8931 or 524 State St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

— Gillian Christie is a publicist representing the Church of Scientology of Santa Barbara.