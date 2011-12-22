Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 2:27 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Women’s Auxiliary of Church of Scientology Makes Blankets to Comfort Children in Need

The donation benefits Project Linus, which has delivered more than 4 million blankets around the world

By Gillian Christie for the Church of Scientology of Santa Barbara | December 22, 2011 | 2:37 p.m.

In times of crisis and stress, people of all ages recover faster when blanketed with love and care. For that reason, the Women’s Auxiliary of the Church of Scientology of Santa Barbara has come to the summons of the Santa Barbara Chapter of Project Linus with the intention to provide love, a sense of security, warmth and comfort to children who are seriously ill, traumatized or otherwise in need.

What better way than through the gifts of homemade blankets created with the love and dedication of volunteers to enable these children to feel safe and secure wrapped in their own blankets.

The Women’s Auxiliary of the Church of Scientology of Santa Barbara is hoping that its donation of 100 tenderly handmade blankets will inspire others in the community to contribute so that all of the injured and lonely children of Santa Barbara will be comforted during times of need.

“The reason why I chose this project is because I personally remember my own ‘blankey’ as a child,” said Jan Bailey-King, coordinator of the project for the Women’s Auxiliary. “My heart goes out to any child who has to suffer a trip to the hospital or emergency room. A new wonderful blanket might make the whole experience less traumatic. It additionally provided an opportunity to include my neighbors and auxiliary friends to help create some magic for kids. I have asked experts to help. Pearl Downing helped show others how to knit, Nancy Dillingham helped with crocheting and my mother-in-law, Mary Ann King, helped with sewing ideas.”

As of December 2011, Project Linus had delivered more than 4,025,297 security blankets to children around the world. There are more than 368 chapters in the United States working to supply blankets to any child in need. The Women’s Auxiliary of the Church of Scientology has joined in these efforts to provide “hugs” and demonstrate their support of children in need.

L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of the Church of Scientology, once said that “a community that pulls together can make a better society for all.” That is exactly what the Women’s Auxiliary of the Church of Scientology and the volunteers of Project Linus have done, providing ill or traumatized children with a sense of love and security.

The Women’s Auxiliary of the Church of Scientology of Santa Barbara is constantly looking for ways to help others, whether it is within our own community or on the global scale. If you are interested in seeking their support or participating, contact the Church of Scientology at 805.963.8931 or 524 State St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101.

Scientology is an applied religious philosophy with churches and missions in more than 125 countries. The church welcomes people of all denominations. For more information, click here.

— Gillian Christie is a publicist representing the Church of Scientology of Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 