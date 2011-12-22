Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 2:51 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

‘Wrongologist’ Kathryn Schulz to Speak Jan. 23 at UCSB Campbell Hall

She will deliver a thought-provoking lecture titled 'Being Wrong: Adventures in the Margin of Error'

By Karna Hughes for UCSB Arts & Lectures | December 22, 2011 | 12:37 p.m.

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present acclaimed author, journalist and public speaker Kathryn Schulz in a thought-provoking public lecture titled “Being Wrong: Adventures in the Margin of Error” at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23 at UCSB Campbell Hall.

Kathryn Schulz
Kathryn Schulz (Michael Polito photo)

The talk is part of Arts & Lectures’ Innovation Matters series. A post-lecture conversation will be moderated by Lynda Weinman of lynda.com, followed by a book signing.

Tickets are $15 for the general public and free for all students with a current student ID. For tickets or more information, call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535 or click here to purchase online. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

Schulz has a credible (if not necessarily enviable) claim to being the world’s leading wrongologist. At a moment when economic, political and religious dogmatism increasingly divide us, she explores the seduction of certainty and the crisis occasioned by error with uncommon humor and eloquence.

In her book, Being Wrong: Adventures in the Margin of Error, Schulz calls on us to ask one of life’s most challenging questions: What if I’m wrong? She proposes a new way of looking at fallibility — one in which error is both a given and a gift that can transform our worldviews, relationships and, most profoundly, ourselves.

Being Wrong was named one of Publishers Weekly’s Best Books of 2010 and one of Amazon’s Ten Best Nonfiction Books of 2010. Schulz’s freelance writing has appeared in The New York Times Book Review, Rolling Stone, TIME Magazine, The Nation and Foreign Policy among other publications.

She is the former editor of the online environmental magazine Grist, and reporter and former editor for The Santiago Times in Santiago, Chile, where she covered environmental, labor and human rights issues.

She gave a TED talk at the prestigious TED2011 Conference and received the Pew Fellowship in International Journalism (now the International Reporting Project) in 2004. Schulz has reported from throughout Central and South America, Japan and, most recently, the Middle East.

The UCSB Arts & Lectures series Innovation Matters is a lineup of leading-edge thinkers and doers who are shaking up their respective fields. Upcoming speakers include creativity expert and education reformer Sir Ken Robinson on Tuesday, Feb. 21, technology pioneer Raymond Kurzweil on Tuesday, March 6, and cultural anthropologist of new media Michael Wesch on Tuesday, April 24.

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

