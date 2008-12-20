Regional Legislative Alliance Puts Focus on Tomorrow’s Transportation

Forum provides business leaders from Santa Barbara and Ventura counties with an overview of challenges, opportunities and an action plan.

The Regional Legislative Alliance of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties recently hosted its second transportation forum to highlight transportation system needs for moving people and goods safely and efficiently in California and across the nation.

Panelists Jack Schenendorf, vice chairman of the National Surface Transportation Policy and Revenue Study Commission, and Janet Kavinoky, executive director of Americans for Transportation Mobility from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, explained the federal transportation issues, and encouraged local business leaders and elected officials to join the business coalition to help encourage action on the federal highway and public transportation bill.

“It takes voices from outside the Beltway to create the political will that drives Congress to take action,” Kavinoky said.

The forum at the Ventura Beach Marriott was attended by 90 business leaders and elected officials who heard a very clear message about what is happening at the federal level with transportation planning and funding and where immediate focus and attention needs to be directed.

“The Regional Legislative Alliance provided the perfect forum for the U.S. Chamber and its allies to spread the word about national transportation needs to the business community,” said Lisa McLean, the U.S. chamber’s transportation infrastructure director who also attended the conference.

“It also provided a valuable opportunity to hear about local and regional efforts to support transportation investment in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties.”

Focusing closer to home, attendees heard how counties with sales tax funding for transportation projects have the advantage in receiving federal and state matching dollars. Gregg Hart, communications director of the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, shared SBCAG’s recent success with the passage of Measure A by more than 79 percent of the vote. Darren Kettle, executive director of Ventura County Transportation Commission, said he has seen similar successes in other counties where he has worked on and led transportation initiatives. When the VCTC moves forward with a sales tax measure, the RLA will be there to actively support that effort, RLA officials said.

Click here to join the U.S. Chamber of Commerce-led Americans for Transportation Mobility (ATM) Coalition’s FasterBetterSafer Campaign.

Joining Americans for Transportation Mobility as conference sponsors were Noozhawk, the Automobile Club of Southern California and the Western States Petroleum Association.

The Regional Legislative Alliance includes the Camarillo Chamber of Commerce, the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Gold Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Moorpark Chamber of Commerce, the Oxnard Chamber of Commerce, the Port Hueneme Chamber of Commerce, the Santa Paula Chamber of Commerce, the Simi Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Ventura Chamber of Commerce and the Ventura County Economic Development Association. Associate members are Boeing Co., Calleguas Municipal Water District, Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, Sempra Energy and WSPA.

Lisa Rivas is executive director of the Regional Legislative Alliance of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties.