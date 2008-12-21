Santa Barbara Technology & Industry Association: Annual Awards Dinner

The Santa Barbara Technology & Industry Association‘s 28th annual general membership and board of directors dinner will feature a keynote address by Jon Coupal, president of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association. The dinner — which honors members of the local business, political and public safety communities — will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 27 at the University Club of Santa Barbara, 1332 Santa Barbara St.

Working through the Legislature and courts and via ballot initiatives, the tax-fighting Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association has saved Californians billions of dollars in taxes and fees. Estimates are that Proposition 13 , the organization’s signature issue, has saved California taxpayers more than $528 billion alone.

When all of the other HJTA victories are added in, the average California family of four has saved more than $57,000 as a direct result of the activities of the organization and its late founder, Howard Jarvis. To imagine what your own particular property tax situation would be without the work of the HJTA, take the assessed value of your property and multiply it by 3 percent, and that is what your annual property tax bill would be.

Join the Santa Barbara Technology & Industry Association as it also recognizes local companies that are helping to lead the way to make Santa Barbara County a better place to live and work, as well as those exceptional individuals who have made valuable contributions to our community in the political arena and in local government.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact SBTIA executive director Joe Armendariz at 805.684.0678 or e-mail [email protected]