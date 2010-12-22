Monday, April 2 , 2018, 8:28 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

SBB&T Appoints Veteran Executive Tom Thomas to Manage Montecito Branch

His working relationship with the bank began in 1994

By Elizabeth Saghi | December 22, 2010 | 10:39 p.m.

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust has appointed William “Tom” Thomas the manager of the bank’s branch on East Valley Road in Montecito.

William “Tom” Thomas

A veteran banking executive, Thomas served as president and chief executive officer of Pacific Capital Bancorp, the holding company for SBB&T, from 2000 until he retired from the position in 2007. He has remained with the bank in a community relations role since that time.

“Tom is an exceptionally experienced banker who has extensive knowledge about our markets and clients,” said George Leis, president and chief operating officer of the bank. “He combines a high level of industry and management expertise with the personal service that our clients find so valuable. We are extremely fortunate that Tom has chosen to remain with our bank, and we are particularly pleased that he has agreed to oversee this flagship branch.”

Thomas launched his career in 1969 with Chase Manhattan Bank in New York. He held senior management positions with Security Pacific National Bank for 16 years and then with Bank of America after the merger of the two banks.

He joined Santa Barbara Bank & Trust in 1994, was named president and chief operating officer two years later, and president and chief executive officer of the bank and the holding company in April 2000. Thomas is a 1965 graduate of the University of California, Berkeley and received a master’s degree in business from USC.

Thomas and his wife, Mary, are longtime residents of Montecito. In addition to being a trustee of the UCSB Foundation, he is also is board chairman for United Way of Santa Barbara County, president of the Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation and co-chairman of the Fighting Back Steering Committee. Thomas also serves on the boards of the Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara, the Montecito Retirement Association and the Montecito Community Foundation.

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, with 30 offices in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, is a division of Pacific Capital Bank N.A.

— Elizabeth Saghi represents Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

