Rainbow Flags to Fly Downtown in Honor of GaySantaBarbara.org

The “Bent Rainbow” flag of GaySantaBarbara.org will fly in downtown Santa Barbara Jan. 5-12 to commemorate the birth of GaySantaBarbara.org as the official Web site of the GSB Foundation.
Among GSB’s all-volunteer community programs promoting gay-friendly cultural and business activities, GaySantaBarbara.org produces the Annual Gay Lesbian Bisexual Transgender Celebration and “Sunday OUT! on De la Guerra @ State.” The organization also runs the Gay Café and hosts the GSB Business Network, with a directory of more than 200 local gay-owned and gay-friendly businesses.
GaySantaBarbara.org has implemented the Adopt-a-Flag Program, providing community members and business owners the opportunity to support GSB’s charitable efforts and to own a 4-foot-by-6-foot flag and/or a gold “Bent Rainbow” lapel pin.
For more information, click here or call 805.962.1403.
Georgette Friedman is a marketing and sales coordinator for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.