Rainbow Flags to Fly Downtown in Honor of GaySantaBarbara.org

The “Bent Rainbow” flag of GaySantaBarbara.org will fly in downtown Santa Barbara Jan. 5-12 to commemorate the birth of GaySantaBarbara.org as the official Web site of the GSB Foundation.

The late Paul Mills, GSB’s first vice president and original force behind the State Street Flag program, designed the “Bent Rainbow” flag. The design pays tribute to the Chromatic Gate, the huge and welcoming rainbow sculpture on Cabrillo Boulevard. The colors acknowledge GSB’s involvement in the global Gay Celebration movement.

Among GSB’s all-volunteer community programs promoting gay-friendly cultural and business activities, GaySantaBarbara.org produces the Annual Gay Lesbian Bisexual Transgender Celebration and “Sunday OUT! on De la Guerra @ State.” The organization also runs the Gay Café and hosts the GSB Business Network, with a directory of more than 200 local gay-owned and gay-friendly businesses.



GaySantaBarbara.org has implemented the Adopt-a-Flag Program, providing community members and business owners the opportunity to support GSB’s charitable efforts and to own a 4-foot-by-6-foot flag and/or a gold “Bent Rainbow” lapel pin.

For more information, click here or call 805.962.1403.

Georgette Friedman is a marketing and sales coordinator for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.