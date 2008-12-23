Friday, June 8 , 2018, 6:23 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

What Do You Foresee For 2009?

It's your turn, Noozhawk readers, to tell us what's on your minds and offer your guesses about local issues.

By Noozhawk Staff | December 23, 2008 | 6:10 p.m.

Wildfires, elections, budget cuts. It seemed like there was always something big going on in 2008. Now that we’re bringing the year to a close, it’s only natural that we pause and consider what we’ve been through in the past year and what we see ahead of us in 2009.

So, we’re asking you, dear Noozhawk readers, to dust off your crystal balls and do some prognosticating, or at least give us your best guess, as to what’s coming for the next year.

Do you have positive or negative thoughts about our newly elected officials? In your opinion, is the local economy going to get better, worse or remain the same? Will the Miramar Hotel or Santa Barbara Ranch development projects break ground? Should gas prices go up? Are we making good progress toward saving the environment? We’d love to hear what’s on your mind for 2009.

Tell us what you foresee about the local issues important to you, and we’ll publish as many as we can get. Send clear and concise responses to [email protected] Longer entries may get edited down.

Thanks to your input, we’ll all have some food for thought in the new year.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 