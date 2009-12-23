Joanne Schoenfeld of RE/MAX Receives Howard Gates Award

The Realtor is recognized for her efforts in representing the buyers of an 11-acre Santa Barbara villa

Joanne Schoenfeld, CRS, of RE/MAX Santa Barbara & Montecito and a member of Luxury Real Estate, has received the prestigious Howard Gates Award by the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors for the most difficult transaction of 2009.

The transaction involved Schoenfeld representing the buyers of an 11-acre Mediterranean villa in the Santa Barbara foothills for more than $2.8 million.

The transaction was a five-month ordeal. Schoenfeld’s buyer was a young Santa Barbara surgeon and his wife, who is also a doctor, and two children. The ensuing divorce between the sellers made for a conflictive and hostile sale requiring expert negotiation skills on Schoenfeld’s part.

More challenges to the sale:

» Per First American Title Co. senior title officer Randy Sutton, the transaction had the most convoluted title issues anyone could remember in the past 25 years. Schoenfeld hired an attorney and was able to mitigate the easement issues and the 19 exceptions.

» Nine lenders would not originate a jumbo loan with 50 percent cash down, 800 FICO scores, excellent job history and security because their modest home in Santa Barbara had not sold yet. A large, local bank did make the loan; 10 days after closing the loan, it pulled out of the jumbo loan market.

» Water issues needed to be resolved through well agreements with neighbors.

» Fire department regulations needed to be addressed because of the electronic, nonworking entry gate.

» Road maintenance issues were negotiated.

» Continuation of a horse boarding business on the property was restricted.

» Last-minute panic occurred over the irrevocable vs. revocable trust documents — all resolved by Schoenfeld. There were continuous top efforts from Pat White, senior escrow officer with First American Title Co.

The buyers wrote a compelling letter endorsing Schoenfeld to receive the award. She was deemed by the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors as the “Queen of Negotiations.”

“As the broker for our firm, I personally dealt with the sellers, buyers and attorneys,” said Diana Bull of RE/MAX of Santa Barbara & Montecito. “I can attest to the skills and patience Joanne used to close this transaction over five months.”

— Diana Bull represents RE/MAX Santa Barbara & Montecito.