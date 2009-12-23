Karen Chackel Joins Coastal Housing Partnership Board

Karen Chackel has joined the Coastal Housing Partnership board of directors.
Chackel is vice president and county manager for First American Title’s operations in Santa Barbara.
A native of Santa Barbara and now a Goleta resident, Chackel started her career with First American in 1979. Having worked in escrow, customer service and sales, she gained a thorough knowledge of the title industry along the way. She now manages the five Santa Barbara County offices.
Active in the industry and the community, Chackel has been honored as Affiliate of the Year by the Association of Realtors and the Home Builders’ Association and as Woman of the Year 2007 by the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.
She also serves on the board of the UCSB Economic Forecast.
— Julia Ullemeyer represents the Coastal Housing Partnership.