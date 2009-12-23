Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 12:47 pm | Partly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

Local Photographers Donate Help-Portraits

Andrew and Bill Schoneberger contribute more than 50 portraits as part of a worldwide movement

By Bill Schoneberger | December 23, 2009 | 8:18 p.m.

On two Saturdays in December, local photographers Andrew Schoneberger of Backyard Studio and his dad, Bill of Clear Concepts, joined more than 8,300 photographers from around the world in a photography movement called Help-Portrait.

The Schonebergers contributed more 50 portraits to the 40,000-plus donated worldwide. Help-Portrait was about giving pictures, not taking them.

“It was a really cool experience for us,” Andrew Schoneberger said. “We set up portable studios at Hillside House one Saturday and Transition House the next. The people we photographed were really thrilled and grateful to be a part of it, and so were we. The looks on faces when we handed the individuals at Hillside House and the families at Transition House a framed portrait was priceless — something we’ll always remember. “

Gail Metzger, program director at Hillside House, also was very pleased.

“I think the Help-Portrait idea was incredible, and am so happy that Hillside House and so many of our residents got to be a part of it,” she said. “Many wanted to wrap up their pictures as holiday presents for their families, and one of our residents takes his with him everywhere he goes.”

The Schonebergers couldn’t have done it without the help they received from Meghan Lehman, Brian Schoneberger, Marion Schoneberger and Glen Fabian.

Moved and inspired by the international response, the Help-Portrait team has announced that Dec. 4, 2010, will be the next Help-Portrait day worldwide. Click here for more information.

Bill Schoneberger is the founder of Clear Concepts.

 
