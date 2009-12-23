Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 12:50 pm | Partly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara, Goleta Police Partners in Holiday DUI Crackdown

The departments are joining efforts to conduct 300 checkpoints statewide

By Drew Sugars | December 23, 2009 | 5:10 p.m.

The holiday season is upon us. Plans are in place for parties, shopping and traveling to friends and family. However, each year motorists will be in harm’s way because of the careless ones who will drink and drive.

The Santa Barbara and Goleta police departments will join law enforcement across the state as part of California’s 18-Day Holiday DUI Crackdown Campaign with law enforcement agencies deploying 300 DUI/driver’s license checkpoints statewide.

Funding for the special enforcement campaign, on now through Jan. 3, comes from a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Santa Barbara police will conduct a checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday. In Goleta, a checkpoint will be conducted the night of Jan. 2. An additional checkpoint in Goleta was held Dec. 18.

“In this day and age there simply is no excuse to drink and drive,” Goleta Police Chief Phil Willis said “From the designated driver to the comparatively inexpensive price of a taxi, there should be no one driving under the influence.”

In 2008, 11,773 people died in highway crashes involving a driver or motorcycle rider with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher. In California, 1,029 were killed on state and local roads driving with a .08 BAC or higher with another 28,457 injured in alcohol-involved collisions.

Law enforcement encourages everyone planning a family gathering over the holidays to first think about how friends and family will get home after drinking during holiday celebrations. Everyone is encouraged to “Report Drunk Drivers — Call 911” and be ready to describe the vehicle, its location and direction of travel.

With everyone’s help, families won’t remember the holidays of 2009 as a time of loss at the hands of another drunken driver.

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 