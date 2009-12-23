St. Francis Foundation Welcomes New Board Member

The St. Francis Foundation of Santa Barbara welcomes Philip Marking to its board of directors.

Marking brings to the foundation his expertise in establishing charitable trusts and corporations and experience in the legal, accounting and tax aspects of charitable organizations.

He is one of the founding partners of the firm now known as Fell, Marking, Abkin, Montgomery, Granet & Raney LLP, and has specialized in drafting wills and trusts and in representing institutional trustees and individuals for nearly 40 years.

Marking received his juris doctor from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law and holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from California State University, Los Angeles.

He was admitted to the California Bar in 1966 and is a member of several professional associations, including Trusts and Estates Section, State Bar of California; Section of Real Property, Probate and Trust Law, American Bar Association; and the Santa Barbara Estate Planning Council, of which he was also former president.

Marking has volunteered with many local organizations, including the Santa Barbara Legal Aid Society, the Los Padres Chapter of the Sierra Club, the Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee, the Santa Barbara Rape Crisis Center and the Foothill Preservation League.

He has served on the boards of Music Academy of the West, the Santa Barbara Estate Planning Council and the Community Environmental Council, of which he was president of the board for three years.

