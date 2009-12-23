Suspicious Item in Suitcase Forces Evacuation of Santa Maria Airport

Employees and passengers were taken to a nearby hotel for four hours

The Santa Maria Municipal Airport was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a suspicious item was detected inside a suitcase.

Police officers responded about 1:10 p.m. after the item being X-rayed displayed an “indicator,” prompting TSA security to immediately notify officials and evacuate the terminal.

All pre-loading passengers, employees and passengers from a plane that had just landed were escorted to a nearby hotel.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad sent its mechanical robot into the terminal and located the suitcase. It was opened, and the contents were deemed safe.

The terminal was reopened after four hours.

Police said no charges will be filed against the owners of the suitcase, who were headed on vacation for Christmas.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .