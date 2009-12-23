Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 12:42 pm | Partly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 

Suspicious Item in Suitcase Forces Evacuation of Santa Maria Airport

Employees and passengers were taken to a nearby hotel for four hours

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | December 23, 2009 | 11:36 p.m.

The Santa Maria Municipal Airport was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a suspicious item was detected inside a suitcase.

Police officers responded about 1:10 p.m. after the item being X-rayed displayed an “indicator,” prompting TSA security to immediately notify officials and evacuate the terminal.

All pre-loading passengers, employees and passengers from a plane that had just landed were escorted to a nearby hotel.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad sent its mechanical robot into the terminal and located the suitcase. It was opened, and the contents were deemed safe.

The terminal was reopened after four hours.

Police said no charges will be filed against the owners of the suitcase, who were headed on vacation for Christmas.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 