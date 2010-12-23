Monday, April 2 , 2018, 8:01 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Bob Wilcher: Does Your Child Need to Get Fit?

High school athletes simply don't get enough cardiovascular conditioning

By Bob Wilcher | December 23, 2010 | 3:45 p.m.

Is your child the next LeBron James or Mia Hamm? The fact is that those types of athletes don’t come around often, and these superstars definitely would agree with what I’m about to say.

Bob Wilcher
Bob Wilcher (John Conroy photo / www.johnconroyimages.com)

Here it is: High school athletes simply don’t get enough conditioning for their sport. The coaches do a great job in motivating and working on needed skills, but the bottom line is that the fitter teams always have the advantage.

Agility drills are vital to most sports, and they should definitely be a part of any young athlete’s practice. However, all those drills still aren’t getting the athletes fit.

What the heck do I mean? Let’s take Michael Phelps for instance. That guy races a very short distance in all of his events, but he trains for five hours a day.

What this boils down to is that young athletes need more sustained cardiovascular training, and they really benefit from a variety of exercises that accomplish that.

Cycling, elliptical, rowing and climbing can be extremely beneficial for a high school athlete’s career no matter what their sport. They may be able to sprint for 10 seconds, but can they sprint just as hard in the final minutes of their event as they could at the start of the match?

Any high school athletes who work hard on developing a well-rounded cardiovascular fitness routine will excel in their sport. High school athletics is much more about who is fit rather than who has the talent.

I see this all the time. Most young athletes are so concerned about their quickness. This is important, but the first step is to have an engine that just won’t quit. All those muscles of the really talented yet poorly conditioned athletes inevitably will tire out as their event nears its end. That opens the door for a more fit yet less talented athlete to dominate.

That’s what a strong heart and lungs will get you, and that’s what a great cardio routine is all about.

— Dr. Bob Wilcher is a chiropractor and personal trainer in Santa Barbara. He owns Killer B Fitness, a personal and group training studio at 126 Powers Ave. Contact Wilcher at www.killerbfitness.com or 805.448.2222.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 