Body of Adult Male Found Along Santa Ynez River

A dead body was found Thursday along the Santa Ynez River in the Santa Ynez Valley.

Two men called the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department about 11:20 a.m. Thursday to report the discovery.

Sheriff’s department spokesman Drew Sugars said Jared Rossman, 26, of Santa Ynez, and Jonathan Davis, 22, of Buellton, said they were kayaking on the river when they discovered the body on the north side near the Refugio Bridge crossing. They called law enforcement and waited with the body, which appeared to have been deceased for several weeks, Sugars said.

The Santa Barbara County Search and Rescue Team was called to help recover the body because of the terrain along the river and the distance from the nearest road, which was about 1.5 miles, according to Sugars.

The body was then released to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff Coroner’s Bureau.

Sugars said that at this time there is no evidence that the deceased adult male was the victim of foul play. Sheriff’s detectives and the Coroner’s Bureau will determine the identity of the male and the cause of death.

