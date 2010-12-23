Cancer Center Patients Can Receive Room Makeovers

Fighting cancer is never easy, and a patient’s surroundings can impact the healing process. With that in mind, patients undergoing treatment at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara can receive free room makeovers courtesy of The Redesign Project, a Santa Barbara-based interior redesign firm.

“My mother battled breast cancer for over 20 years, so I know firsthand how important it is to have a beautiful and peaceful home environment as a patient fights cancer and deals with the side effects of treatment,” said Phyllis Brooks, owner of The Redesign Project. “By donating my professional redesign services to patients at the Cancer Center, it is my hope that we can bring some calm and relaxation to the lives of people in our community who are battling cancer.”

Interior redesign allows someone to enjoy what they already have in an entirely new way. The Redesign Project integrates existing furnishings and accessories to beautifully transform a room with classic style and comfort.

The design principles of balance, color and theme are central to the creation of a space that is uncluttered and serene. A room that is professionally redesigned is clutter-free, stress-free and comforting.

A redesign usually takes three to five hours. Brooks helps the patient choose which room of their house will be redesigned.

Patients undergoing treatment at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara who are interested in these services should contact Rosario, administrative assistant for CCSB Support Services, at 805.563.5852.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist.