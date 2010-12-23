Pacific Coast Highway Closed Between Las Posas Road and Malibu

The Caltrans closure of a nine-mile section of Pacific Coast Highway in both directions from Yerba Buena Road north of Malibu to Las Posas Road in Oxnard, because of rock slides, will remain in place until the area is deemed safe to access.
The closure began Saturday night.
Caltrans climbers have begun scaling the hillsides to remove loose debris that eventually could fall onto the highway. Climbers will work during daylight hours through Sunday. Repair work could be delayed by additional rains.
Motorists are advised to plan ahead and consider alternate routes around this area.
