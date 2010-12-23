SBCC Institute Trains Local Health Care Professionals

Seventeen employees from Cottage Health System, Mentor Corporation and Sansum Clinic received certificates of recognition from the SBCC Professional Development Center’s Health Professionals Institute on Dec. 15.

Offered to employees of local health-care agencies, the institute is made up of a series of work-based skills training classes designed to enhance employees’ personal development and improve performance on the job. Students attended classes covering such business topics as time management, business writing and powerful presentations.

“When the HPI program first began in 2002, we offered it primarily to health-care management,” said Dr. Diane Hollems, SBCC dean of educational programs. “Over time, it became apparent that the courses had application to all levels of staff, so we continue to draw and instruct new employees on a regular basis.”

“A key part of the mission of Santa Barbara City College is work force training and economic development,” said Dr. Andreea Serban, SBCC superintendent/president. “Our Professional Development Center does an excellent job of providing high-quality and cost-effective employee training in our community. I am particularly pleased with our successful partnership with many local organizations.”

Representing their respective organizations at the HPI ceremony held at Maravilla were Steve Caputo, Cottage Health System manager of organizational development and employee relations; Paul Jaconette, Sansum Clinic executive vice president and chief administrative officer; Susan Kennedy, Sansum Clinic vice president of human resources; and Tonja Mast, Mentor Corporation compliance specialist, clinical studies.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.