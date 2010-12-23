SBCC’s Vocational Certificate Programs Train Students for High-Demand Jobs

77 students graduated in the fall from the programs, of which three focus on medical-related fields and the fourth on environmental sustainability

Seventy-seven students graduated from four short-term vocational certificate programs offered by SBCC’s Continuing Education Division in fall 2010.

Developed to meet work force demand, three of the four programs train participants in medical-related fields, while the fourth focuses on environmental sustainability.

“One of the core components of the mission of Santa Barbara City College is to develop programs that promote and support work force training and economic development,” SBCC Superintendent/President Dr. Andreea Serban said. “Graduates of these short-term vocational certificate programs are now qualified to enter the work force and fill needed positions that benefit our community.”

Medical

Launched in April, the Medical Assistant Training Program held its first graduation on Nov. 30 with 30 students receiving Certificates of Completion.

Through the program’s 127 hours of administrative (front office) and clinical (back office) instruction, and a 160-hour internship, the graduates are prepared to seek entry-level employment in medical offices and clinics. The program has been made possible with grant funding awarded through the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office with American Recovery and Reinvestment Act Phase II funds for allied health programs.

Thirteen students graduated from the Personal Care Attendant Program on Nov. 22. The 10-week program prepares participants to seek entry-level employment assisting patients with nonmedically directed personal care and home management activities.

The first of the two courses focuses on basic care of the client, while the second covers dementia and end-of-life care. The Association of Health Care Providers established the Helping Hands Emergency Fund for personal care attendant students with emergency needs during the course.

Students in the Health Care Interpreter Training Program were presented with Certificates of Completion on Dec. 8. Sixteen graduates completed 220 hours of Spanish/English interpreting skills instruction, focused on providing bilingual medical and culturally sensitive communication between patients and providers that may be necessary in a variety of medical settings.

The program was developed with grant funding from The California Endowment.

Environmental Sustainability

Training for medical careers isn’t the only short-term vocational certificate option offered by SBCC Continuing Education. As part of the Green Gardener Program for Santa Barbara County, 23 students earned Green Gardener Certificates of Completion on Dec. 8.

The program educates local gardeners in resource efficient and pollution prevention landscape maintenance practices. The Green Gardener Program is a regional program designed to offer education, training and promotion of participating gardeners and landscape maintenance contractors.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.