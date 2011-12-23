Bring On the Holidays at Bacara Resort & Spa

Indulge in Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinners, then ring in 2012 at the New Year’s Eve Bacara Bash

The halls are decked, the trees are lit and the fireplaces are roaring at Bacara Resort & Spa. Gather your friends and family to celebrate the season and indulge in mouthwatering meals this Christmas and New Year’s at Bacara.

Dine in Style This Christmas

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day dinners in Miró and The Bistro will feature holiday favorites, such as butternut squash soup with apple “parisienne”, chanterelles and maple syrup crème, butter poached Maine lobster with mascarpone orzo and creamy lobster broth, and a sinfully decadent “Bûche de Noël” with candy cane ice cream, hazelnut brittle and eggnog anglaise.

The four-course Christmas dinner in Miró is $95 per person, or $35 for children age 12 or younger. The three-course Christmas dinner in The Bistro is $85 per person, or $25 for children age 12 or younger.

Make your final meal of 2011 memorable and savor New Year’s Eve dinner at Miró or The Bistro. While you wait for midnight to strike, enjoy decadent dishes such as chilled kumamoto oysters with blood orange mignonette and farmed osetra caviar, plus grilled filet mignon of beef with creamed spinach and smashed fingerling potatoes.

Those dining at Miró or The Bistro on New Year’s Eve will enjoy a complimentary glass of champagne or sparkling cider to toast the magnificent year ahead!

The four-course dinner in Miró is $185 per person, or $75 for children age 12 or younger, and in The Bistro dinner is $95 per person, or $47 for children age 12 or younger.

New Year’s Eve Bacara Bash

Bring on 2012 with the Bacara Bash on New Year’s Eve in the Rotunda from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. The NYE festivities include a DJ spinning on the dance floor, fascinating tricks and mind games by magician Rich Ferguson along with a palm reader to reveal what’s in store for you in 2012!

As the clock strikes midnight, watch the balloon drop from above, and enjoy a champagne toast to a spectacular 2012.

Bacara’s New Year’s Eve bash is $25 per person and includes a complimentary champagne toast and party favors. Guests dining at either Miró or The Bistro that evening receive complimentary admission to Bacara’s Bash.

Bloody Mary Brunch & Football on New Year’s Day

Kick off New Year’s Day with a hearty Bacara Brunch featuring favorites such as eggs Benedict and made-to-order omelets, while you sip bloody Marys and mimosas. After brunch, take advantage of one-day only spa specials to begin the new-year relaxed and rejuvenated.

Get your New Year’s Day football fix at the Bacara Bar to where they’ll be playing all the big games and enjoy happy hour pricing on drinks and bar menu from noon to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day.

There’s plenty to look forward to at Bacara this holiday season. For all reservations, call 805.968.0100 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Bacara Resort & Spa.