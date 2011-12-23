CHP’s Second Drop-Off Event Brings In Another 200 Toys for Children in Need

Community response called the 'holiday spirit at its finest'

Another “CHiPs for Kids” drive-by toy drop-off ended Thursday evening with nearly 200 more toys donated for families in need.

Members from the California Highway Patrol hosted a second drop-off event in front of Kmart on Hollister Avenue in Goleta from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday.

The response from the community was overwhelming.

“It’s impressive to see the amount of toys donated by people in the community,” CHP public information officer Jeremy Wayland said. “But when you think that each and every toy represents a child who will now have something this Christmas, that might not have before, that’s amazing.”

A couple who had just missed the event even followed the patrol cars back to the patrol office, to ensure their donation went to a family in need.

“This is holiday spirit at its finest,” Wayland said.

In a drop-off event held Tuesday, enough toys were collected to fill three CHP patrol cars.

All of the toys will be distributed to less fortunate families in time for Christmas.

The California Highway Patrol would like to wish everyone a happy and safe holiday season. Remember to always designate a sober driver and always wear your seat belt.

— Jeremy Wayland is a public information officer for the California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara Area.