‘Christmas Lights of Goleta’ on Display at Petrini’s Italian Restaurant

More than 200 photos are shown on an 11-foot HD television screen

Petrini’s Italian Restaurant at 5711 Calle Real in Goleta (near Trader Joe’s) is showing the “Christmas Lights of Goleta” on its giant 11-foot HD television screen.

The display includes more than 200 photos of various Christmas lights from homes all throughout Goleta.

Don’t waste gas driving around trying to find the displays. Come on in to Petrini’s Italian Restaurant with the whole family and enjoy pizza or pasta while staying warm and viewing the light show every evening for the next few weeks.

If you want to show off your outdoor Christmas lights, email your street address to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) and we will swing by to get a photo — this year or next. Petrini’s plans to have a contest for all sorts of categories next Christmas, so send in your street address for a chance to win free stuff.

— Joe Bohnett is the owner of Petrini’s Italian Restaurant.