‘More Than Moore’ Focus of Science and Engineering Council’s January Luncheon

The Science and Engineering Council of Santa Barbara has announced that its January luncheon will explore “More Than Moore: Harnessing the Power of Silicon Microelectronics Beyond Digital.”

More-than-Moore (or MtM) is the other facet of microelectronic products that complements the digital part of integrated circuits. The increasingly mobile world is driving the need to migrate nondigital components from the system board-level into the IC package and even onto the chip. This talk will discuss the revolution in silicon chip packaging under way and the interesting technologies coming to the integrated circuit world.

The presenter will be Dr. Greg Fish, vice president of research and development at Aurrion Inc. Before joining Aurrion, Fish was a co-founder and key leader at Agility Communications, which was formed to commercialize tunable lasers based on photonic integration in indium phosphide (InP) for telecommunications applications.

Fish is a leading expert in the field of photonic integration with more than 15 years of experience in the field of III-V semiconductor-based Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs). He began his work in this area while obtaining a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Wisconsin at Madison and later a master’s degree and Ph.D. in electrical engineering from UCSB. He is an author/coauthor on more than 50 papers in the field and has 10 patents.

Aurrion Inc. is a local start-up working to commercialize technology pioneered at UCSB and Intel for integrating photonics into the world of silicon microelectronics. Aurrion was recently awarded a $13.9 million DARPA multi-year R&D contract for electronic-photonic integration.

The luncheon will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 at Elephant Bar Restaurant, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta. Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Cash or check only, please.

For more information, email Barbara Keaney at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) , call 805.566.0598, or click here.

The Science and Engineering Council’s monthly luncheon meetings are a networking opportunity and meeting point for the professionally diverse community of Santa Barbara, Goleta and surrounding communities. Luncheon seating is limited and available on a first-come basis.

This meeting is partially sponsored by Community West Bank.

— Robert Lilley is the publicist chair for the Science and Engineering Council of Santa Barbara.