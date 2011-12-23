Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 2:11 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

‘More Than Moore’ Focus of Science and Engineering Council’s January Luncheon

Dr. Greg Fish will speak Jan. 12 on 'Harnessing the Power of Silicon Microelectronics Beyond Digital'

By Robert Lilley for the Science and Engineering Council of Santa Barbara | December 23, 2011 | 5:29 p.m.

The Science and Engineering Council of Santa Barbara has announced that its January luncheon will explore “More Than Moore: Harnessing the Power of Silicon Microelectronics Beyond Digital.”

More-than-Moore (or MtM) is the other facet of microelectronic products that complements the digital part of integrated circuits. The increasingly mobile world is driving the need to migrate nondigital components from the system board-level into the IC package and even onto the chip. This talk will discuss the revolution in silicon chip packaging under way and the interesting technologies coming to the integrated circuit world.

The presenter will be Dr. Greg Fish, vice president of research and development at Aurrion Inc. Before joining Aurrion, Fish was a co-founder and key leader at Agility Communications, which was formed to commercialize tunable lasers based on photonic integration in indium phosphide (InP) for telecommunications applications.

Fish is a leading expert in the field of photonic integration with more than 15 years of experience in the field of III-V semiconductor-based Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs). He began his work in this area while obtaining a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Wisconsin at Madison and later a master’s degree and Ph.D. in electrical engineering from UCSB. He is an author/coauthor on more than 50 papers in the field and has 10 patents.

Aurrion Inc. is a local start-up working to commercialize technology pioneered at UCSB and Intel for integrating photonics into the world of silicon microelectronics. Aurrion was recently awarded a $13.9 million DARPA multi-year R&D contract for electronic-photonic integration.

The luncheon will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 at Elephant Bar Restaurant, 521 Firestone Road in Goleta. Tickets are $15 for members and $20 for nonmembers. Cash or check only, please.

For more information, email Barbara Keaney at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address), call 805.566.0598, or click here.

The Science and Engineering Council’s monthly luncheon meetings are a networking opportunity and meeting point for the professionally diverse community of Santa Barbara, Goleta and surrounding communities. Luncheon seating is limited and available on a first-come basis.

This meeting is partially sponsored by Community West Bank.

— Robert Lilley is the publicist chair for the Science and Engineering Council of Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 