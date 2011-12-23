Warming Centers Open to Homeless as Temperatures Dip

Local churches plan to provide shelter from the cold through Saturday night

Warming shelters for the homeless will be open Friday and Saturday nights with the forecast calling for cold weather conditions, according to officials coordinating the centers.

The Freedom Warming Centers, named after “Freedom,” a homeless veteran who perished from exposure, will be open both nights from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.

In Santa Barbara, the Unitarian Society at 1525 Santa Barbara St. will host the homeless.

St. Michael’s University Church at 6586 Picasso Road will be open in Isla Vista. In Santa Maria, the Good Samaritan Shelter will also be open, at 401 Morrison Road, No. 8, as will New Life Christian Church at 816 North C St. in Lompoc.

For updates, call the Freedom Warming Center hot line at 805.324.2372.

