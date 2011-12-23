Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art to Shine with ‘Continua in Light’

Creators Cheryl Calleri and Thekla Hammond will be on hand for a free public reception Jan. 12

Two Bay Area artists explore illumination and movement in a new video installation titled “Continua in Light” at the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art, showing Jan. 12 through Feb. 18.

Cheryl Calleri and Thekla Hammond will be at the free public reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, which will include an original dance performance. The site-specific dance is choreographed by associate professor Erlyne Whiteman and performed by her students.

The installation, Hammond and Calleri’s second video collaboration, consists of two tandem video projectors illuminating nine translucent suspended scrims. During the reception, dancers will move between the scrims in a performance that interacts with the video art. A recording of the performance will be on view throughout the run of the exhibition.

Calleri and Hammond bring diverse artistic experience to their partnership in creating new media works of art. Primarily a painter, Hammond completed a master’s degree in fine arts at UCSB and has worked at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, SBCC and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art before moving to Berkeley. She is represented by galleries in San Francisco and in Oaxaca, Mexico.

Calleri, who earned a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from San Jose State University, uses video and paintings in many media to explore the way things work and how science and technology reveal what is hidden from the naked eye. She exhibits actively throughout California and has work in several public and private collections.

Whiteman is one of the founders of the dance and theater arts program at Westmont College, where she has been teaching since 1974. She holds master’s and doctoral degrees from USC.

The Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 805.565.6162 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.