Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 2:03 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art to Shine with ‘Continua in Light’

Creators Cheryl Calleri and Thekla Hammond will be on hand for a free public reception Jan. 12

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | December 23, 2011 | 9:13 p.m.

Two Bay Area artists explore illumination and movement in a new video installation titled “Continua in Light” at the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art, showing Jan. 12 through Feb. 18.

Cheryl Calleri and Thekla Hammond will be at the free public reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, which will include an original dance performance. The site-specific dance is choreographed by associate professor Erlyne Whiteman and performed by her students.

The installation, Hammond and Calleri’s second video collaboration, consists of two tandem video projectors illuminating nine translucent suspended scrims. During the reception, dancers will move between the scrims in a performance that interacts with the video art. A recording of the performance will be on view throughout the run of the exhibition.

Calleri and Hammond bring diverse artistic experience to their partnership in creating new media works of art. Primarily a painter, Hammond completed a master’s degree in fine arts at UCSB and has worked at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, SBCC and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art before moving to Berkeley. She is represented by galleries in San Francisco and in Oaxaca, Mexico.

Calleri, who earned a bachelor’s degree in fine arts from San Jose State University, uses video and paintings in many media to explore the way things work and how science and technology reveal what is hidden from the naked eye. She exhibits actively throughout California and has work in several public and private collections.

Whiteman is one of the founders of the dance and theater arts program at Westmont College, where she has been teaching since 1974. She holds master’s and doctoral degrees from USC.

The Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 805.565.6162 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 