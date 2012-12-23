Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 2:26 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 

Paul Burri: Do You Learn from Successes or Learn from Failures?

By Paul Burri, Noozhawk Columnist | @BronxPaul | December 23, 2012 | 11:20 p.m.

Several years ago, I worked at a company where we would have regular management meetings to discuss company policy, company procedures, and often, new ways that we could improve company performance. Someone suggested that we schedule a regular portion of each meeting for exchanging and discussing individual experiences that could benefit others as part of a management learning process. One individual was appointed to search out and schedule these presentations.

They proved to be somewhat helpful as we learned new ideas and procedures that had worked for other people within the company that we could use in our various departments.

One day I was approached by the person who was scheduling these sessions asking that I be the next presenter. When I agreed, he asked me to send him an outline of what I was going to say. I sent him a short outline describing an incident that had not gone well; I guess you could call it a failure, but it was one from which I had learned a lot.

A client had come to me asking how to improve his business and what changes he needed to make. When I suggested changes to him, he was unwilling to make any changes — even though he wanted and expected things to change. I had learned what not to do in situations like that. My thought was that my company associates could also learn from my experience.

My associate almost immediately contacted me to ask whether I had a “positive” experience to relate. In his words, “We don’t want to tell about negative experiences. We only want positive ones.”

When I replied that we learn more from negative experiences than from positive (and expected) experiences, he was adamant about not wanting me to relate anything negative. I told him to find someone else to do the next presentation and that I would “think about it.”

Of course, I was never asked again by this person to share any of my experiences.

Eventually the program died. I have my own ideas about why that happened.

— Paul Burri is an entrepreneur, inventor, columnist, engineer, guerrilla marketer and iconoclast. He is available to local organizations for speaking engagements and to local businesses for business consulting and/or mentoring. The opinions and comments in this column are his alone and do not reflect the opinions or policies of any outside organization. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here for previous Paul Burri columns. Follow Paul Burri on Twitter: @BronxPaul.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 