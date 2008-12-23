Highway 101 Project Update

Note: No work will occur on Thursday, Friday (Dec. 25-26) or Jan. 1. Highway 101 will have two lanes open during the day in each direction.

Northbound Highway 101

As weather permits, crews will continue laying aggregate base for the new northbound Highway 101 merge lane between Cabrillo Boulevard and Salinas Street. Crews also will continue forming and pouring foundations for the new sound wall by the municipal tennis courts.

In preparation for the Cacique Street under-crossing, pile driving will occur from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily near the northbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Milpas Street. Work will occur behind concrete barrier.

Southbound Highway 101

South of the Highway 101 bridges over Milpas Street, crews will continue work on the retaining wall in preparation for the new southbound hook off-ramp. Crews are also constructing the new hook off-ramp and the updated southbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Milpas Street (the on-ramp remains closed during this work).

On Highway 101 southbound between Milpas Street and Olive Mill Road, crews will continue drainage work and installing aggregate base for the new third lane. Work will occur behind concrete barrier in the shoulder areas.

Montecito Roundabout

Crews have begun vegetation clearing, and work will continue clearing and grubbing for the new Montecito roundabout near the intersections of Cabrillo Boulevard, Old Coast Highway and Hot Springs Road. The majority of work will occur from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

As a part of the new roundabout and local street improvements, crews will continue excavation work and begin forming for sidewalk and parkway improvements on Old Coast Highway between the tennis courts and the new roundabout. Drainage work also will occur in the area. While area intersections and streets remain open, motorists should anticipate five- to 10-minute delays through the construction zone.

Ongoing Ramp Closures

The southbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Milpas Street will remain closed. While the on-ramp is scheduled to close for up to five months (May 2009), crews are optimistic that they will be able to open the ramp ahead of schedule (weather permitting). During the temporary closure, drivers can use the southbound Highway 101 on-ramp at Garden Street.

The southbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Los Patos Way (by the bird refuge) will remain closed for up to 12 months (September 2009). During this temporary closure, drivers can use the southbound Highway 101 off-ramp at Hot Springs Road to access business and services on Los Patos Way.

Construction is expected to take four years. The majority of construction will occur behind concrete barriers during daytime work hours; some nighttime lane closures will occur. Motorists should expect an estimated 10 minutes of added travel time in each direction.

Kirsten Ayars is a community outreach liaison for the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.