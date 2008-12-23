Scott Harris: Legalize and Tax Political Bribes

Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s attempt to auction off President-elect Barack Obama’s Senate seat has once again brought scandal to the front page of our papers. While Americans generally seem more interested in and offended by a good sex scandal — Democrats Bill Clinton, Eliot Spitzer, Jim McGreevy and John Edwards, and Republicans Mark Foley and Larry Craig, to name a few — we are certainly willing to pay attention to a good, old-fashioned financial bribe.

In the past two years alone, nearly 2,000 federal, state and local officials have been convicted of public corruption. With each one, our reaction reminds me of Captain Renault when he famously says in the movie(while being handed his winnings by a croupier), “I’m shocked, shocked to find that gambling is going on in here!”

Housing improvement seems to be a favorite among our elected thieves.

Alaska Sen. Ted Stevens was convicted of corruption and lost at the polls in part for having work done on his home in exchange for government favors. Former Connecticut Gov. John Rowland served 10 months in prison when he used state funds to remodel his vacation home, and former Ohio Rep. James Traficant is serving 10 years in part because he forced his aides to perform chores at his private residence.

In California, Congressman Duke Cunningham lost his seat in 2005 after pleading guilty to accepting more than $2 million in bribes from defense contractors, which included a new home. Talk about an Extreme Makeover, trading the big house for “The Big House.”

Blagojevich succeeded George Ryan, who ended up in prison for corruption that included selling driver’s licenses to unqualified truck drivers. This brings to mind Illinois Rep. Dan Rostenkowski, who traded postage stamps for cash at the Capitol Hill post office. Only the most optimistic among us believe that the men were motivated by efforts to reform two of our government’s most inefficient branches — the DMV and the post office.

Ironically, Blagojevich campaigned on a platform of reform. In announcing his candidacy, he said, “A governor must be willing to take on the special interests, not carry their water,” adding that “it means shaking up a system that serves itself instead of the people.”

Campaign promises from our own Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger sounds eerily familiar. While running to replace Gov. Gray Davis in the 2003 recall election, Schwarzenegger said, “I have put the special interests on notice. The only thing I have to say to them is ‘hasta la vista, baby.’” He later added, “I do not have to bow to any special interests. I have plenty of money. No one can pay me off. Trust me. No one.”

We did trust him, we did elect him (twice) and it has been shown that the trust was misplaced. Schwarzenegger has raised more money (millions of dollars) from special interests than any politician in California history.

As a recent Los Angeles Times news story shows, there is a remarkable correlation between the groups and companies the governor chooses to support publicly and those who choose to support the governor financially. Sometimes the coincidences extend to a public appearance during the day and a private fundraising event by the same people that evening. While his fundraising efforts appear to be legal, they are unethical, breaking his campaign promises and our trust.

However, as history has shown, railing against corrupt elected officials (both convicted and not) doesn’t change a thing. I am reminded of the most basic argument in favor of legalizing prostitution: We can’t stop it, so let’s legalize it and tax it. While I leave it to you to determine the number of parallels between elected officials and prostitutes, the idea of legalizing “bribes” has some merit.

Let’s follow the Illinois example of no financial limits on contributions to politicians, then go the next step and split it with them — 50 percent for the state, 50 percent for the elected official. From postage stamps to driver’s licenses to defense contracts, corrupt officials are auctioning off our assets anyway.

We seem powerless to stop them and we’re looking at a $30 billion state budget deficit, so let’s turn this around and turn it into a statewide fundraiser. Let’s remove the time-wasting burden on our governor to find loopholes and legal strategies for accepting money for favors and go straight to bid. We can turn it into a TV program, selling contracts and legislation to the highest bidder — a combined reality show, telethon and sidesplitting comedy. We’ll call it “Let’s Make a Deal: 2009,” hosted by Arnold “California Idol” Schwarzenegger.

Scott Harris is a political commentator. Read his columns and contact him through his Web site, www.scottharris.biz, or e-mail him at [email protected]