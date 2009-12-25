Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 12:39 pm | Partly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 

Inquisitive Canine: Start the New Year Off Right

A look back at some of 2009's columns can provide helpful insight heading into 2010

By Joan Mayer, Noozhawk Columnist | December 25, 2009 | 12:43 a.m.

Dear inquisitive readers:

Happy pawlidays to all! Poncho and I want to thank you for being a part of our Dear Inquisitive Canine family throughout the past year. We appreciate your support, e-mails, comments and, of course, your dog behavior questions. We will be back with new and enlightening dog behavior advice columns in January to get the new year started out on the right paw.

Joan Mayer and her sidekick, Poncho
Joan Mayer and her sidekick, Poncho

In honor of the season, Poncho and I thought we would revisit some of our favorite columns from 2009. As a professional certified dog trainer, I thought the information would be especially helpful for you and your canine companions to make this busy holiday time more enjoyable for all.

» Counter-surfing: Click here for information about the popular canine sport, especially during the busy holiday season.

» Loose-leash walking: Spending more time walking your dog during vacation time? Having family and friends take care of the task for you? Click here for dog training tips that should help make it easier for you and your dog.

» Having trouble teaching your dog where the bathroom is? Click here for house-training tips.

» Having company over? Teaching your dog to greet people politely is a nice way to show off his or her good manners. Click here for tips.

» In case you’re new to Dear Inquisitive Canine, click here for more information about this certified professional dog trainer and my sidekick, Poncho the dog.

For more insight into dog behavior, please check out our additional Noozhawk columns and our dog training tips blog. To help you and your dog enjoy fun and rewarding times together, check out our dog training game.

Poncho and I wish all of you a positively reinforcing holiday season. May 2010 be an empowering year for you and your canine companions, with rewarding opportunities and positive associations.

Cheers and woofs to all!

— Dear Inquisitive Canine is written by Joan Mayer and her trusty sidekick, Poncho. Joan is a certified pet dog trainer and dog behavior counselor. Her column is known for its simple common-sense approach to dog training and behavior, as well as its entertaining insight into implementing proven techniques that reward both owner and dog. Joan is also the founder of The Inquisitive Canine, where her love-of-dog training approach highlights the importance of understanding canine behavior. If you or your dog have questions about behavior, training or life with each other, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 