Rubbish Catches Fire Inside MarBorg Recycling Facility

The building's sprinkler system had activated before crews arrived

Smoke wafted through the Lower Eastside on Wednesday night after fire broke out in a large rubbish pile inside the MarBorg Industries recycling facility, 119 N. Quarantina St.

Santa Barbara city fire crews responded to the scene shortly before 9 p.m.

Patrick McElroy, battalion chief for the Santa Barbara City Fire Department, said in a news release that Marborg employees operating heavy equipment aided three engines, one truck company and a battalion chief. Firefighters using hose streams augmented by foam applied water to the fire as the rubbish pile was pulled apart.

The recycling facility has sprinklers, and the system had been activated and was flowing when crews arrived, according to McElroy.

The blaze was extinguished within 45 minutes.

Investigators remained on scene to determine the cause. A damage estimate has not been released.

