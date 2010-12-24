Monday, April 2 , 2018, 8:10 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Theft of Lifesaving Device Hurts Deep

Custom-made device helps nonkeeper, deep-caught rockfish recover from barotrauma

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | December 24, 2010 | 3:15 p.m.

Doesn’t it just frost you when something is stolen, especially near this time of year?

Capt. David Bacon
Capt. David Bacon (Ramona Lisa McFadyen photo)

Just when I’d like to be writing about frosty the snowman — who seems to have visited our coast plenty during the past week — I am instead compelled to share a story about something that frosts me: the theft off my charter boat of a lifesaving device. It saves the lives of fish, which are near and dear to my heart.

Some time ago, I worked with a friend, Bill Hopper of West Marine, to design what I call a “deep release device.” Bill then put it together for me.

It is an upside-down, weighted milk crate attached to 100 feet of rope. We use it to return nonkeeper, deep-caught rockfish to depths where they recover from the effects of barotrauma (kind of like a diver and the “bends”). A deep rockfish suffers from rapid pressure loss as it is reeled to the surface and needs to repressure quickly.

Studies have shown that these fish can be released to recover fully if released soon and especially if they are released well below the surface. By lowering nonkeeper rockfish 100 feet below the surface to release them, we are adding the equivalent of three atmospheres, which is sufficient pressure to reverse the effects of barotrauma. Fish are able to just swim away.

The deep release device is perfect for the job. My crew and I have released hundreds of rockfish in this manner, and it is something we feel great about.

This month, the device — stowed aboard my charter boat — went missing. I ask the person who took it to rethink the whole thing and return it to my boat, where it can continue to keep fish alive.

It isn’t complicated nor expensive to make, so people can create their own easy enough and maybe even think of enhancements to make it more effective or easy to use.

I would like to see every boat that fishes for deep rockfish to have one of these devices aboard so we can all be ever-better stewards of our resources.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 