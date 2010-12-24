‘CHiPs for Kids’ Drive Collects More Than 300 Toys

Unity Shoppe will distribute the gifts to needy children and families

In the midst of this holiday season, the Santa Barbara Area California Highway Patrol would like to extend a generous “thank you” to those who donated toys as part of the annual “CHiPs for Kids” toy drive.

More than 300 toys were collected in the Santa Barbara area.

With the assistance of the Unity Shoppe, all of the donated toys will be distributed to disadvantaged children and families, bringing holiday joy throughout the Santa Barbara County area.

“It’s wonderful to see, even in these trying times, people helping people,” CHP public information officer Jeremy Wayland said. “The community heard about the CHiPS for Kids toy drive and graciously donated toys for those who truly needed them. Acts of kindness like this brings about the true meaning of holiday spirit.”

— Jeremy Wayland is a public information officer for the California Highway Patrol, Santa Barbara Area.