Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 1:56 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Business

With PlanABrand’s Cindy Faith Swain, Needing a Plan B Is a Thing of the Past

Brand consultant helps her clients rocks on with marketing, social media strategy

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | December 24, 2011 | 8:43 p.m.

It’s all about rock ‘n’ roll.

At least it was for Cindy Faith Swain when she came to California in the late 1980s.

Cindy Faith Swain was recently honored by the Santa Barbara Chapter of the Association for Women in Communications as its 2011 Member of the Year.
Cindy Faith Swain was recently honored by the Santa Barbara Chapter of the Association for Women in Communications as its 2011 Member of the Year. (Alex Kacik / Noozhawk photo)

“I came to California to be a rock ‘n’ roll star,” Faith Swain said. “Then I thought I needed some money and that it would be nice to have a real job with health benefits.”

The Philadelphia native used a friend’s connection to get a job with a temporary employment agency that helped people like herself break into the entertainment industry. Faith Swain spent the next 12 years at Warner Bros..

“I got a job as a temp and worked my way up the corporate ladder,” she said.

Faith Swain worked on expanding Warner Bros.’ intellectual property, like Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, to the worldwide community. She spent years traveling and meeting global business executives.

After parting ways with WB in 2002, she got into consulting and eventually made her way to Santa Barbara, where she started the full-service business development, branding, marketing and social media company, PlanABrand.

“I took those skill sets (I developed at WB) into my work,” said Faith Swain, who started PlanABrand about a year ago. “When social media came along I saw the power of it and its potential.”

A logo is the nonverbal visual representation of a brand when the owner is not around to tell the story, she said.

“People need to know what they do, they need to know their core competencies and explain them in a succinct way,” Faith Swain said. “PlanABrand helps you think your brand through.”

It’s important to maintain a long-term perspective and how one can use social media to reach those goals, she said.

“Just because you’re a small business, that doesn’t mean you can’t think big,” Faith Swain said. “It’s an opportunity to build and grow to what might be.”

Faith Swain recommended coming up with 10 key words that describe a business’ purpose and integrating those into each medium and platform.

“She helps you understand how to convey to people what makes you unique and what your distinctive differentiators are,” said Lois Phillips of the Association for Women in Communications’ Santa Barbara Chapter, which recently named Faith Swain its Member of the Year.

Aside from her marketing and branding career, Faith Swain has published an album In My New Uniform, and played at venues from The Hot Club of Philadelphia to The Troubadour in West Hollywood.

Although the ambitious rocker eventually resorted to “Plan B” when she came to California, Faith Swain assures her clients they won’t have to.

“I help people get Plan A right from the start,” she said.

Noozhawk staff writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 