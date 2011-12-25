Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 1:54 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Art Studios Exhibit a Benefit for Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

Group teams up with Roy Restaurant for Jan. 2 reception with artist Anton Tihomirov

By Cheryn English for Santa Barbara Art Studios | updated logo | December 25, 2011 | 1:57 a.m.

Roy Restaurant and Santa Barbara Art Studios are hosting an artist’s reception for Russian-born artist Anton Tihomirov’s exhibit, “The Jumping Dog.” The reception and exhibit are also a benefit for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.

The reception will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2 at Roy, 7 W. Carrillo St. Tihomirov will be at the opening reception, and will be on hand for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization First Thursday visitors on Jan. 5. The exhibition opens Monday and runs through Jan. 30.

Tihomirov’s vision ranges from the apocalyptic, surreally mixed with urban reality, to serene ocean vistas or the abstract. His work vibrates with color, emotio and symbolism, and is swathed in mystery. The thread that runs through his work is that each image has a mythic impact, the sense that there is a larger story. This exhibition runs to the raw impact of color and playfulness with a broader brush stroke and a more primitive feeling than viewers may have come to expect from Tihomirov’s work.

All sales benefit the Foodbank Santa Barbara County.

Santa Barbara Art Studios represents 15 artists. For more information, contact Cheryn English at 805.637.6802 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Cheryn English represents Santa Barbara Art Studios.

 

