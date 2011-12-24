Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 1:55 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Richard Auhll Teams Up with Santa Barbara Police Activities League for Holiday Fundraiser

Vital youth programs get a boost from annual party at entrepreneur's Miramonte Drive home

By Melissa Walker, Noozhawk iSociety Columnist | @NoozhawkSociety | December 24, 2011 | 11:47 p.m.

A popular and highly anticipated annual holiday party at the home of entrepreneur Richard A. Auhll was held Dec. 17 with proceeds benefiting the Santa Barbara Police Activities League (SBPAL).

“I have friends involved with PAL and I’ve been involved with a number of other nonprofits doing good work here in Santa Barbara for decades, and these parties have helped to benefit those organizations,” said Auhll, a former aerospace engineer, retired chairman of Circon Corp. and UCSB benefactor.

SBPAL provides educational, constructive and free programs to the youth of our community, including the new TWELVE35 Teen Center, 1235 Chapala St., which serves 30 to 40 students a day with tutors, computers and games.

“We just started a new girls program at TWELVE35 Teen Center that’s only for girls with a special girls room, Girl Empowerment,” said Laurie Parker, SBPAL executive director. “And we’re going to do special workshops there, too.”

Shuttles greeted partygoers at an SBCC campus parking lot for a windy ride up the hill to Auhll’s home, which has a spectacular 270-degree view from the Santa Barbara Harbor to the mountains.

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show
Click here for a Noozhawk slide show

At the door, guests were met by Auhll and other SBPAL representatives for a handshake welcome. They then entered into a living space with a warm, crackling fireplace and a table stacked with delicious appetizers.

Auhll holds a variety of distinguished degrees, including a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan, a master’s degree from Stanford University and an MBA from Harvard University. During Auhll’s tenure as founder, president and chairman of Goleta-based Circon, the company was the largest U.S. producer of medical endoscopes and color video systems for minimally invasive surgery.

Outside of the multilevel Miramonte Drive home, guests gathered near a large pool to take advantage of the clear night and soak in the beautiful views.

And throughout the night, many partygoers took turns dancing inside a transparent tent to live music from The Rave. All of the evening’s guests appreciated the chance to assist local youth in the community.

“Richard has many charitable events that he connects to the parties, which is wonderful and a win-win situation,” said Santa Barbara resident Monica Mitchell.

The goal of SBPAL is to close the achievement gap in South Coast public schools, where 84 percent of PAL participants are below the poverty line. The program provides a bridge between youth and local law enforcement agencies to create a safe community.

More than 700 youths participated last year in SBPAL-sponsored after-school sports leagues, in which both boys and girls played basketball, flag football and soccer with uniforms, sports equipment and transportation supplied for all participants.

PAL started in 1914 in New York City when police officers recognized that children were unable to find safe places to play sports in crowded cities. The movement gradually spread across the country and SBPAL was established in 1999.

“PAL’s important because there’s around 500 gang members here in Santa Barbara and PAL offers an alternative for the kids,” said Auhll. “So we try to catch them before the gangs do and let them know that the cops are good guys.”

SBPAL programs serve all four junior high school campuses in the Santa Barbara Unified School District, with additional programs such as Youth Leadership Council to engage youths in the community, Campership Alliance with nearly 50 local summer camps, art classes and Explorer Post, where high school age youth integrate with Santa Barbara Police Department.

Today, SBPAL works together with SBPD, the cities of Santa Barbara and Goleta, the Santa Barbara Unified School District, the Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department and the Santa Barbara County Education Office to continue the goal of creating a healthy space for children’s learning in the afternoon hours. 

Additional upcoming PAL events include the Putting Kids First Annual Fundraiser on April 27.

Click here for more information on the Santa Barbara Police Activities League, or call 805.962.5560. Connect with SBPAL on Facebook.

Noozhawk iSociety columnist Melissa Walker can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 