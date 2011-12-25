Sunshine, 70-Degree Temperatures in the Forecast for Christmas Day

Expect to weather similar conditions for the rest of the week — er, year

Christmas Day promises to be sunny and warm as an upper-level, low-pressure system continues to hang around the Central Coast.

The National Weather Service said Sunday’s daytime temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast, with west southwest winds of about 5 mph.

Overnight lows on the South Coast are forecast in the mid-40s, but a frost advisory remains in effect for the Santa Ynez Valley and inland canyons.

The rest of the week — or the year, if you prefer — will see similar conditions, with sunny skies during the days and temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.