Kevin Redick, Jessica McLoughlin Join Staff at Wildling Museum

The Wildling Museum is pleased to announce the appointment of two new staff members, Kevin Redick and Jessica McLoughlin.

Joining the team as development director is Redick.

Redick, who will be supporting the staff and board on a contract basis in various development efforts, has been most recently with the San Roque and Garden Street Academy. He also has had a long association with the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County and helped to significantly grow it as an organization.

“I’m excited to be working closely with the Wildling Museum community and look forward to being part of its ongoing success,” Redick said.

His contract is being sponsored by two anonymous donors in an effort to support the Wildling’s growth at a critical juncture with the move to a new facility in Solvang.

McLoughlin joined the Wildling staff in early December as assistant director.

Originally from Santa Barbara, she has a master’s degree in arts management from Claremont Graduate University and most recently worked at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles. She has a broad range of experience in museums and nonprofits: organizing events, coordinating volunteers, inventorying art collections, managing exhibition development and budgets and more.

She is excited about the Wildling’s move to Solvang and has plunged right in to help with packing, managing its marketing and supporting its volunteers.

— Jessica McLoughlin is assistant director of the Wildling Museum.