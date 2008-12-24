Biographer Walter Isaacson to Speak at Westmont Breakfast

Walter Isaacson, president of the Aspen Institute and former chairman and CEO of CNN and editor of Time magazine, will speak at Westmont College’s fourth annual President’s Breakfast at 7 a.m. Feb. 6 in the Grand Ballroom of Fess Parker’s Doubletree Resort.

Tickets, which are $75 per person, go on sale at 8 a.m. Jan. 6 and can be purchased by calling 805.565.6895. Seating is limited, and tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

He graduated from Harvard and Oxford University, where he was a Rhodes Scholar.

Gerd Jordano, chairman of the President’s Breakfast steering committee, said last year’s speaker, Fareed Zakaria, highly recommended Isaacson. “Walter Isaacson is America’s greatest renaissance man, dazzlingly accomplished at running large organizations, tackling foreign policy and writing bestselling works of history,” says Zakaria, who has since become host of “Fareed Zakaria GPS” at CNN.

Gov. Kathleen Blanco appointed Isaacson to be the vice chairman of the Louisiana Recovery Authority after Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005.

In December 2007, President George W. Bush appointed him chairman of the U.S.-Palestinian Partnership, a government and private sector effort to provide economic and educational opportunities for the Palestinian people. He is the leader of the U.S. Delegation of the U.S.-Vietnam Dialogue Group on Agent Orange/Dioxin, and the chairman of the board of Teach for America.

The Westmont Foundation and area businesses sponsor the President’s Breakfast to promote discussion and consideration of issues among local community leaders.

Scott Craig is media relations manager for Westmont College.