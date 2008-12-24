Felony Fugitive Wanted in 2007 Carpinteria Gang Assault Captured

A felony fugitive who has been in hiding for more than a year and a half after taking part in a violent gang assault on a Carpinteria resident is now in custody after being apprehended in Ventura County.

About 9 p.m. Monday, state parole officials with the assistance of Ventura County sheriff’s deputies arrested without incident 28-year-old Eddie Galvez at an apartment in Oak View, near Ojai in Ventura County.

He is being held in Ventura County and will be returned to the Santa Barbara County Jail in the next few days.

The other five individuals who took part in the June 2007 attack were taken into custody in the days immediately after the incident. They are Lawrence Brennen, who pleaded guilty to four counts of battery with gang enhancement and was sentenced to five years suspended; David Jimenez who pleaded guilty to four counts of battery with gang enhancement and was sentenced to five years suspended; Daniel Jimenez, who pleaded guilty to four counts of battery with gang enhancement and was sentenced to five years suspended; Juan Alcala who pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon with gang enhancement and was sentenced to eight years in state prison; and Anthony Garibay, who pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon with gang enhancement and was sentenced to 10 years in state prison.

Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.