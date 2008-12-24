Red Cross Chapter Receives $23,600 From Lack Tea Fire Challenge

The American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter received a check for $23,600 on Tuesday from the Lack Challenge to benefit victims of the Tea Fire.

The check was presented to chapter chairman Bob Grissom and emergency services director Louise Kolbert. The presentation took place at the Bank of Santa Barbara , which received the contributions on behalf of the challenge.

The Lack Challenge was created by David Lack, CEO and founder of Lack Construction, immediately after the fire struck. Lack Construction offered to match up to $10,000 in contributions from other businesses and individuals in the fundraising effort.

“I am very grateful for the generosity of other local businesses and individuals who contributed to this effort. I am pleased with the success of this campaign ... knowing that this money will directly benefit area residents whose homes were destroyed or severely damaged in the fire,” Lack said. “This is an amazing community, which will continue to respond in a variety of ways to help those hurt by the fire. The need is great.”

Jim Gazdecki is Lack Construction’s public relations representative.