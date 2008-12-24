Friday, June 8 , 2018, 5:30 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Red Cross Chapter Receives $23,600 From Lack Tea Fire Challenge

The money will help meet victims' needs.

By Jim Gazdecki | December 24, 2008 | 10:36 a.m.

Article Image
On hand for Tuesday’s presentation of the Lack Tea Fire Challenge check to the Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter were, from left, Bob Grissom, board chairman of the local Red Cross chapter; David Lack, CEO and founder of Lack Construction; Louise Kolbert, director of emergency services for the Red Cross chapter; Gregg Bigger, founder and director of Bank of Santa Barbara; and Andy Clark, president and CEO of Bank of Santa Barbara. (American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter courtesy photo)

The American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter received a check for $23,600 on Tuesday from the Lack Challenge to benefit victims of the Tea Fire.

The check was presented to chapter chairman Bob Grissom and emergency services director Louise Kolbert. The presentation took place at the Bank of Santa Barbara, which received the contributions on behalf of the challenge.

The Lack Challenge was created by David Lack, CEO and founder of Lack Construction, immediately after the fire struck. Lack Construction offered to match up to $10,000 in contributions from other businesses and individuals in the fundraising effort.

“I am very grateful for the generosity of other local businesses and individuals who contributed to this effort. I am pleased with the success of this campaign ... knowing that this money will directly benefit area residents whose homes were destroyed or severely damaged in the fire,” Lack said. “This is an amazing community, which will continue to respond in a variety of ways to help those hurt by the fire. The need is great.”

Jim Gazdecki is Lack Construction’s public relations representative.

