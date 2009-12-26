Saturday, April 7 , 2018, 12:37 pm | Partly Cloudy 67º

 
 
 
 

David Harsanyi: A Bill of Goods, Maybe

Congress extols the 'rights' of health-care reform

By David Harsanyi | December 26, 2009 | 12:08 a.m.

For many, the health-care reform debate has only reinforced a number of richly deserved stereotypes regarding the workings of Congress and the synergetic crookedness of big government and big business.

David Harsanyi
David Harsanyi

There’s a little something for everyone, really. (And for the utterly gullible, there is a shimmering new make-believe birthright to go along with the mess.)

This week, Sen. Tom Harkin of Iowa claimed that passage of reform would mean our nation had crossed the “demarcation line” that would transform health care from a “privilege” to a “right.”

Which is absolutely true if your definition of a “right” happens to be “do it or else.”

Beleaguered citizens would deal with all the same anxieties they wrestled with before reform — a lack of portability, rising costs and so on — while enjoying a new, inalienable right to buy insurance in an uncompetitive marketplace with no downward pressure on prices.

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Senate would increase overall health-care spending by more than $200 billion from 2010 to 2019 — a striking accomplishment considering the bill wouldn’t even kick in until 2013.

At the same time, those scandalous profit-mongering insurance outfits that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called “villains” and President Barack Obama referred to as greedy would have the right to enrich themselves with millions of new customers via mandate on individuals.

Though most of the bill’s provisions wouldn’t be triggered until 2013, it doesn’t mean Americans wouldn’t have a right to pay taxes before that time. Paying taxes isn’t only a right; it’s patriotic.

The Senate bill would create more than a dozen new taxes and fees — some of them scheduled years before reform’s righteousness could fully bloom. And if you’ve purchased one of those elaborate Cadillac health insurance plans — and aren’t you selfish? — you would have the right to be charged a 40 percent excise tax for thinking you’re special.

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that up to 10 million of you would have the right to no longer be covered by your private employers (independent groups put this number higher), despite the president’s fictitious promise that no one would surrender his or her insurance coverage under his watch.

It’s true, too, that if you couldn’t afford health insurance, you would have the right to get it free. Everyone else would have the right to pay for you — except Nebraskans, who are blessed with a senator who can extract goodies from a feeble majority leader while wielding no more than an imaginary moral misgiving.

You also would have the right to live under the guidance of a newly consequential U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, which — as Kevin Patrick, editor-in-chief of the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, explained to The Washington Post — “has been one of the crown jewels of evidence-based neutrality. It’s like the Switzerland of thought on evidence-based medicine. I worry about it being politicized.”

The task force’s political recommendations would define what basic health insurance coverage meant for millions. On mammograms. On colonoscopies. On wellness. On vaccines. On preventive care. On everything.

The state-based insurance exchanges in which consumers (those who would be without insurance once their employers dropped them) would have the right to pick from a handful of government-authorized insurance plans would be guided by this task force.

You call it rationing? They call it freedom.

You call it coercion with no cost benefit to speak of? Hey, in Washington, that’s called a right.

David Harsanyi is a columnist at The Denver Post and the author of Nanny State. Click here for more information, or click here to contact him.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 