Santa Barbara County Soaks In Christmas Day

Fast-moving storm drenches South Coast but should be gone Sunday morning

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | December 26, 2010 | 1:07 a.m.

A surprisingly wet storm blew into Santa Barbara County on Saturday afternoon, soaking the South Coast with nearly three-quarters of an inch of rainfall. The mountains above Santa Barbara recorded more than an inch.

After a day to dry out Friday, the quickly-moving Christmas Day storm was the latest in more than a week of heavy rain. It caused few problems but localized flooding was reported in some places, among them East Valley Road, just east of the curve at Knowlwood Tennis Club, 1675 East Valley Road.

The National Weather Service warned that strong winds are expected to rake Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties overnight, with the outer Santa Barbara Channel experiencing gale-force conditions. According to weather officials, there is an increased threat of hazardous rip currents at all beaches.

The rain should turn to showers early Sunday and sunshine should emerge by late morning. The rest of Sunday should be partly sunny, with high temperatures near 60. North northwest winds between 5 and 10 mph are expected, and overnight lows in the 40s are forecast. Conditions Monday and Tuesday are expected to be the same.

Another storm is expected to arrive late Tuesday with a chance of rain Wednesday. The rest of the week should be dry but cooler. The New Year’s Day forecast is mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid-50s.

A nine-mile stretch of Pacific Coast Highway remained closed between Las Posas Road in Oxnard and Yerba Buena Road north of Malibu. Last week’s heavy storms caused numerous rock slides and Caltrans shut down the roadway until the area is deemed safe.

