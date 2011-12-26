Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara Gallery to Host Patrick Turner Photography Exhibit

The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara will host a solo exhibition of photographs by Patrick Turner, entitled “Quiet Light.” The public is invited to attend a festive opening reception for the artist from 5 to 7 p.m. Jan. 20 at the Architectural Foundation Gallery in the historic Acheson House, 229 E. Victoria St.

A 1st Thursday reception will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 2 in collaboration with the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.

Turner captures softly illuminated landscapes and seascapes that reveal sculpted trees, rock formations and architectural elements in slightly mysterious, dream-like sequences. He explores the natural world with a thoughtful appreciation for silence and persistence in his black and white photographs.

The artist observes that humanity “came alive on the flat plains, the jagged peaks of rocky mountains, among the tangle of forests and along the gentle sweep of rolling hills.”

A selection of Turner’s exquisite editioned prints from the series “Quiet Light” will be presented at the gallery, representing both traditional film and digital techniques. The essence of specific places is portrayed through an exploration of light and shadow, informed by a contemporary sensibility.

“We hold inside an ancient and profound recognition of ... nature’s textures, spaces, line and form,” Turner said. “For the ancient Greeks, this underlying pattern of nature was at the heart of their appreciation of life and beauty — what they honored most and what eventually became the foundation for much of the modern world’s perception of beauty.”

Turner’s professional career spans more than 30 years as a photographer. After graduating from San Jose State University with a degree in television and motion picture production in 1977, he pursued a successful career in the entertainment industry.

For many years Turner was director of photography at the prestigious Lucas Films’ Industrial Light & Magic, which continues to set the standard for visual effects in the film industry. He is currently the owner of Patrick Turner Photography, specializing in black and white fine art photography since 2007.

The Architectural Foundation Gallery is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and by appointment. The gallery entrance is on Garden Street and is accessible by ramp.

Click here for more information about the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara, or call 805.965.6307.



— Nancy Clare Caponi represents the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara.