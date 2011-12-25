Fun and Fit: Fix That Posture! Part 4

[Noozhawk’s note: This is the fourth in a five-part series on posture. Click here for the first part. Click here for the second part. Click here for the third part.]

Short. Sweet. I am either talking about this post or myself! We shall see. And you shall see — how to fix some common posture issues.

First of all, we’ll start with the most common issue — forward and inward rotation of the shoulders. That’s the techie way of saying, “Hey, your shoulders are rounded.”

1. Roll them up and back, shawty!

2. Strengthen the muscles in the midback so you’ll be straight up.

That’s it for today. Go do your exercises. And you’re welcome for the lovely combo of my striped shirt (to make it easier for you to see if I’m standing up straight and symmetrically) and those Hawaiian-themed curtains. You’re especially welcome for the fact that my son likes to cut my head off in videos! What can I say — he’s a teen!

