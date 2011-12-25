Partners in Education Volunteer Spotlight: Laura Inks

Sharing her passion for art education, longtime volunteer inspires at-risk students to work creativity into their futures

As somebody who was an at-risk youth herself, Laura Inks knows how important it is for such students to get the positive attention they need and deserve.

Now an involved member of the Santa Barbara community and an avid Santa Barbara Partners in Education volunteer, Inks’ way of supporting young people today is through art education.

When volunteering, Inks says she is “there for whatever they needed me to be there for. Sometimes (the kids) just need somebody to notice them and listen to them and encourage them into a direction that is positive.”

“I just want to give them that chance to see that other world out there and get inspired,” she said.

While employed at The Granada as arts education director, Inks was given the opportunity to recreate the youth media program that was already in place and she used it to help students at El Puente Community School in Santa Barbara. El Puente is an alternative high school for students who may have been expelled from other schools for low grades or behavior issues. In many cases, these students lack a support network that they need to succeed.

The media program gave these young people the opportunity to show their creative side through filmmaking. They were able to learn about the different careers paths within the film industry, as well, perhaps motivating them to do better in school.

“It was a program that I argued was really important, because it wasn’t broad and shallow, it was narrow and deep,” Inks said. “It really changed lives, and that’s the work I love to do.”

Although she no longer works at The Granada, Inks will never stop encouraging students to be passionate about art education. She continues to work with Partners in Education as a guest speaker in various junior high and high school classes, and she is always welcomed back with open arms.

“Laura was extremely helpful and made sure to interact with her audience ... she was a huge inspiration ... the kids really liked her!” said a Dos Pueblos High teacher, referring to Inks’ Career Day presentation.

“She was articulate, enthusiastic and engaging,” said another.

When asked if it is important for businesses and professionals to get involved as volunteers in schools, Inks exclaimed, “Oh, my gosh, yes! This is the next generation and they need our help. It’s more necessary than ever.”

— Rebecca Finley is an AmeriCorps volunteer who has been working as a Santa Barbara Partners in Education volunteer coordinator. Both AmeriCorps and Partners in Education are programs of the Santa Barbara County Education Office.