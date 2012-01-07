Partners in Education Volunteer Spotlight: Lee Moldaver

[Noozhawk’s note: One in a series on Santa Barbara Partners in Education volunteers. This article is sponsored by Fielding Graduate Institute, a Partners in Education President’s Council member.]

Lee Moldaver has lived on the South Coast for more than 25 years, working on new-product development in the technology sector.

“We try to help companies with promising patents or R&D prototypes realistically assess their options to fund and reach the marketplace,” he explained.

Moldaver was drawn to Santa Barbara Partners in Education because of its “really strong team. How can you go wrong with Steve Ainsley, Joe Howell, Ed Herron, Frank Schipper, Ben Romo and Michelle Magnusson onboard?” he said. The organization’s clear mission of filling gaps and building community bridges to area students are also important facets, he added.

You’ll find Moldaver helping with Career Days, mock job interviews, and touting science and technology in classrooms.

“I strongly subscribe to Peter Drucker’s maxim that most companies’ greatest assets are their employees and their customers,” Moldaver said.

“Educating and training our students to achieve more, and aspire further, lays the foundation for stronger communities, and California’s future economic competitiveness.

“We chronically underfund schools,” he continued. “Not enough graduates are prepped to enter a rapidly changing workforce. Partners in Education is a strong catalyst, adding local resources to fill those critical needs. Isn’t that why someone who loves gardening will plant acorns or seeds, to grow great oaks and redwoods for later generations?”

Moldaver has also served on advisory and support groups at SBCC and UCSB.

His interests include science and engineering, transportation and infrastructure, nature and the great outdoors.

Describing himself as a “lunatic East Beach volleyball player, a decent cook, music and movie nut, sometimes keyboard or brass player, a partner at the old Victoria Hall Theatre and policy wonk,” Moldaver has served on many civic, technical and professional panels. Among the lineup:

Recording for the Blind & Dyslexic, Santa Barbara Citizens Council on Crime, COAST, Santa Barbara Economic Community Project, the Santa Barbara chapter and the California Audubon Society, Allied Neighborhoods Association, Gaviota Coast Conservancy and the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District Community Advisory Council, as well as the boards of MTD, City Transportation, the Santa Barbara Public Library System, the Santa Barbara Creeks Restoration/Water Quality Improvement citizens advisory committee, and various festivals and events.

Moldaver has also worked on local voter initiatives affecting water quality, transportation and development impacts; the Santa Barbara City Charter and the city’s General Plan Circulation Element; and advising on the final design — and alternatives — to Highway 101.

All those indoor meetings have taken a toll. Within Audubon circles, his enthusiastic misidentification of rare birds is now nearing legendary status, he said.

Unbowed, he said he is scheming to reconnect with family and friends in Kauai, New Zealand, Paris, Buenos Aires and northern Italy.

With Partners in Education, meanwhile, you can find him urging junior high and high school students to challenge themselves; to take more math, science, (foreign, and computer) languages; to seek internships; and to use Strunk & White’s legendary Elements of Style and Toastmasters for confidence and clarity.

“We need people who are curious, who ask themselves why (scientists) or how (engineers) make things happen,” he exhorted students in a recent class at San Marcos High School.

“Most great discoveries are made by ‘young people’ who keep asking themselves why or how, and won’t just settle for what textbooks tell them,” he said.

