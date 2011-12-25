Pilgrim Terrace Homes: ‘The Simple Truth’ About Volunteering

If people volunteering are helping others, what is the ultimate goal or reasoning behind the thought process or motivation for why they do it?

Most people think it because they want to help others. Some people volunteer thinking that they can make a difference.

Then there is the concept of “It’s the Christian thing to do,” which makes no sense because people of all faiths — for thousands of years — have been volunteering and helping others.

While all of these explanations are semi accurate, it is not the simple reality of the act of volunteering. Being a volunteer is an enormous responsibility, and accepting the simple truth will help us to be more aware of the end result and the persons we are attempting to help.

The simple truth is that we volunteer to fill our own needs first. This is not hard to grasp when you consider that most of those we are helping didn’t ask for our help and, in many cases, we never see the person we are helping. So volunteerism is a selfish act to fill our need to help others, either from a sense of duty, social conscience or just the great feeling we derive from being a small part of making someone else’s life better.

If we realize the simple truth of that concept we will be better volunteers and we will be very careful to serve those we are trying to help by practicing empathy in efforts. It makes volunteering more joyful and improves the benefits to those we are helping. Those who volunteer will never resent the work at hand or become arrogant, because they realize that they are getting much more out of the process than those they are helping and those who give them the gracious gift of giving by accepting the help they offer.

The two organizations that I have witnessed firsthand that understand and radiate “The Simple Truth” are Unity Shoppe and the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County. If you have ever wondered what charity or nonprofit organization you can donate to knowing that the organization and the people who volunteer or work with them practice THE SIMPLE TRUTH, these two organizations are the people who will put your generosity to work, bearing the fruit of unselfish love and allowing those who accept their help to keep their dignity. You see, they know what an honor it is to help others.

So you see, sometimes it is a good thing to be selfish, especially when it makes so many people so darn happy. Be our guest: Be selfishly happy and volunteer.

— John Jeffries is administrator of the nonprofit Pilgrim Terrace Cooperative Homes in Santa Barbara.