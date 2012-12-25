AMR Offers Free Ambulance Service to Bring Seniors ‘Home for the Holidays’

American Medical Response is providing free ambulance transportation to seniors in assisted-living centers and nursing facilities so they can spend the holidays with their families.

The program allows ambulance crews to bring holiday cheer to nursing home residents and their families.

The project, called “Home for the Holidays,” donates round-trip ambulance service for selected nursing home patients to and from their family residences on the holiday of their choice. The nursing homes selected the participating patients earlier this month.

“We’re pleased to offer this special service as our gift to the community,” said Dave Schierman, director of operations. “The opportunity to provide this service is rewarding for the EMTs and paramedics who work over the holidays. These transports are fulfilling and happy for everyone involved and the participating families are delighted to have their loved ones at home.”

AMR has offered the Home for the Holidays program in Santa Barbara County for the past two years.

— Dave Schierman is the director of operations for American Medical Response.