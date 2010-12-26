Monday, April 2 , 2018, 7:50 am | Fog/Mist 53º

 
 
 

Paul Burri: Where Do Column Ideas Come From?

And how much of what I write is true or significant? Let's pencil it out

By Paul Burri, Noozhawk Columnist | December 26, 2010 | 2:13 p.m.

A friend once asked me, “How do you find things to write about?” I answered, “When you get as old as I am, you can remember stories that never even happened.” Or another way to say that, paraphrasing Mark Twain, is, “I never let the truth get in the way of a good story.”

Paul Burri
Paul Burri

But the real truth (as opposed to the false truth) is that everything I write about really did happen to me at one time or another. (Well, most of the things.) As we approach the end of another year, I thought it would be interesting to look back over my column-writing history.

This column is my 239th since I began writing it several years ago. At an average of 550 words per column, that comes to about 131,000 words. Since the average novel runs 70,000 to 80,000 words, it looks like I have enough for nearly two of them so far. So I guess if anyone asks me whether I’ve ever written a book, I can say, “Nearly two.”

But then one might ask, “Yes, but did you write anything significant?”

Let’s figure it out. I estimate that about 6 percent of my writing consists of such words as “a,” “and,” “the,” “but” and “etc.” Then there’s another 15 percent that includes such words as “I,” “me,” “my” and “mine.” Then I guess I should discount all the infantile inanities, redundant reminiscences, monotonous monologues, pointless protestations and worthless wordiness. That adds up to another 58 percent.

And I can’t overlook the worthless witticisms, the obstinate opinions and the just plain stupid ideas. That adds another, say, 20 percent.

Unfortunately, that adds up to 99 percent of what I’ve written. Or to put it another way, only 1 percent of my stuff is worth reading. (Don’t ever say you haven’t been warned.)

“And time yet for a hundred indecisions, and for a hundred visions and revisions.”T. S. Eliot

See you next year, and thanks for your loyal readership.

P.S. I have 16 pages of ideas for future columns.

— Paul Burri is an entrepreneur, inventor, columnist, engineer and iconoclast. He is not in the advertising business, but he is a small-business counselor with the Santa Barbara chapter of Counselors to America’s Small Business-SCORE. The opinions and comments in this column are his alone and do not represent the opinions or policies of any outside organization. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 