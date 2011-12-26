Mark Hummel Bringing ‘Blues Harmonica Blowout’ to Campbell Hall

Jan. 24 concert will feature a tribute to legendary harp master Little Walter Jacobs

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present Mark Hummel’s “Blues Harmonica Blowout,” featuring a smokin’ hot tribute to legendary Chicago harp master Little Walter Jacobs, with Charlie Musselwhite and Billy Boy Arnold, at 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 at UCSB Campbell Hall.

The concert is the first in A&L’s Roots series, which pays homage to America’s vibrant musical heritage.

One of America’s most cherished blues music acts, Hummel’s Blues Harmonica Blowout features some of the biggest names in harmonica history: ringleader Hummel (called a “specialist in the West Coast blues” and “a seasoned showman” by The New Yorker), blues icon and Grammy nominee Musselwhite, Arnold, Curtis Salgado and Sugar Ray Norcia, all backed by Hummel’s band, The Blues Survivors.

Packing a ton of musical diversity into one harp-heated evening, this stellar lineup pays tribute to the late Little Walter Jacobs, the fiery wizard who altered expectations of what was possible on the humble harmonica.

Admission to Hummel’s Blues Harmonica Blowout is $35 for the general public and $15 for UCSB students with a current student ID.

For tickets or more information, call 805.893.3535 or click here.

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.